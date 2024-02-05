NEEDLECRAFTERS INVITED TO NIFTY NEEDLERS CLUB AT FULSHEAR BRANCH LIBRARY

Needlework enthusiasts are invited to a monthly “Nifty Needlers” club at Fort Bend County Libraries’ new Fulshear Branch Library on Tuesday, February 20, between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. Share tips, get ideas and inspiration, and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow needlecrafters!

People of all experience levels who enjoy any type of crocheting, knitting, or sewing are invited to attend to get other needlecrafters’ perspectives, critiques, and suggestions.

Those attending should bring their own yarn, strings, and needles to start or finish a project, while chatting, networking, and enjoying the company of fellow needlecrafters.

Samples of the library’s instructional books, magazines, and websites on various crafts will be available.

The program, which meets on the 3rd Tuesday of every month, is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Fulshear Branch Library (346-481-6800) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).

The new Fulshear Branch Library is located at 6250 GM Library Road, off Texas Heritage Parkway, in Fulshear.