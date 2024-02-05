Master Gardener sale includes pecan trees

Native pecan trees will be sold by Fort Bend County Master Gardeners at their 24th annual Fruit Tree Sale on Saturday, Feb. 10, in Barn H at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 Texas 36 in Rosenberg.

The Texas state tree will be among more than 65 varieties of fruit and nut trees for sale from 9 a.m.-noon or until sold out. Come early for the best selection. Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions about the more than 1,200 trees at the sale.

Visit https://fbmg.org/files/2024/01/2024FruitTree2.wprices.pdf for a list of trees and their prices. Visit https://fbmg.org/wp-content/blogs.dir/96/files/2023/02/Updated-FTS-Tree-Descriptions-revised-1-28-23_CT2.pdf for information about the trees. All citrus trees at the sale are certified to be disease free.

Sale proceeds support the nonprofit Fort Bend County Master Gardeners Inc., which provides research-backed horticulture information to Fort Bend County residents, in support of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

A limited number of wagons will be available to assist shoppers in transporting their plants. Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own hand-drawn wagons.