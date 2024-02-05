Houston Livestock Show and RodeoTM Collections History Exhibit Kicks Off Rodeo Season

Explore 92 years of rodeo history and cowboy spirit at The Heritage Society

From award-winning paintings to vintage bronco bull riding photos, this Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo collections exhibit complements the advent of Rodeo season and Texas History Month in March. Visitors are invited to relive 92 years of rodeo history at The Heritage Society’s The Albert & Ethel Herzstein Museum Gallery, at 1100 Bagby Street.

“Rodeo culture brings nearly all Texans together through food, skills competitions, music, parades, fundraisers, the carnival, vendors/exhibitors, and family entertainment,” The Heritage Society’s executive director, Alison Bell said. “The classic artifacts tell the story of the rodeo’s transformation from the 1931 Houston Fat Stock Show to the ever-growing spectacle it is today.”

The collection includes the following artifacts: a showcase with signed guitars signed by all of the 2014 entertainers, Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, and Alabama, and Cody Johnson; a saddle holder from the George Bush Presidential Library Foundation; Swarovski embellished mariachi attire; a Leon Coffee showcase; and more.

“We have been partnering with the Rodeo to present this extraordinary exhibit that portrays the skills competitions, the arts, fashion, and entertainment for a fuller appreciation of Houston’s annual tradition,” The Heritage Society’s board president, Minnette Boesel said. “Through this exhibit, the Rodeo’s Western Art Committee portrays decades of a legendary organization and how important it is to support education for today’s agricultural and livestock industries.”

The exhibit will be available until July 31, 2024. The exhibit will also be featured in FotoFest Biennial 2024, a city-wide gallery showing photography talent that takes place from March 9 to April 21, 2024.

Museum gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday – Saturday, and tickets are only $5. In addition, visitors can enjoy an additional Texas history exhibit of the General Duncan Store with old-fashioned toys and a trunk show-and-tell. For tickets and/or inquiries about Texan-themed field trips, group tours, or museum gallery rentals for rodeo events, please see: https://www.heritagesociety.org/houston-livestock-show-rodeo-hlsr.

More about The Heritage Society: The Heritage Society is a non-profit organization founded in 1954 whose mission is to tell the stories of the diverse history of Houston and Texas through collections, exhibits, the arts, educational programs, film, video, and other content. A number of public-spirited Houstonians formed in order rescue the 1847 Kellum-Noble House from demolition. The Heritage Society has since saved an additional nine historic buildings, moved them from various locations to join the Kellum-Noble House in Sam Houston Park, and restored them to reflect their respective eras. These 10 buildings, along with the museum gallery, serve as historic reference points and exhibition spaces for more than 23,000 artifacts that document life in Houston from the early 1800s to the mid-1900s. For more information, please contact info@heritagesociety.org.

More about The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo: The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $600 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2024 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 27 – March 17. The 2024 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 22 – 24. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com.

Photo 1 Caption: Western Art Exhibitor Bob Nelson; Mrs. Chrissy Hunnicutt; and HLSR Executive Committee Member Hap Hunnicutt who designed the Rodeo mascot Howdy! Photo by A.D. Hatton

Photo 2 Caption: HLSR VP Amy Pinkham Miller, Scholarship recipient Sean Laguna, Western Art Exhibitor Bob Nelson, and Scholarship recipient Angie Medina. Photo by A.D. Hatton

Photo 3 Caption: Western Art Exhibitor Craig Cheeseman and Rodeo photographer, A.D. Hatton, whose work is on display in the exhibit. The exhibit is also participating in FotoFest this spring.

Photo 4 Caption: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo History Exhibit is open until July 31, at The Heritage Society, 1100 Bagby Street.