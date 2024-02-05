FULSHEAR BRANCH LIBRARY TO CELEBRATE LUNAR NEW YEAR

Fort Bend County Libraries will host a Lunar New Year Celebration on Saturday, February 17, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, at the new Fulshear Branch Library. Activities and crafts celebrating the Year of the Dragon are planned for families with children of all ages.

Dancing lions from the Houston Lion Kings Dragon & Lion Dance Sports Association will kick off the celebration in the lobby of the library. The dancing lions have been a very popular part of the celebration for many years.

Visitors may join in playing Cai Deng Mi, or “Guessing the Lantern’s Riddle,” and win a prize if the answer is correct! The answer to the question, “What building has the most stories?” may be simpler than one thinks!

Calligraphy masters will be available to write names in Chinese. Children may visit the library’s Youth Department, where they can make their own paper lantern to take home with them.

The Lunar New Year activities are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Fulshear Branch Library (346-481-6800) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Fulshear Branch Library is located at 6350 GM Library Road, off Texas Heritage Parkway, north of FM 1093.