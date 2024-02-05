FULSHEAR BRANCH LIBRARY STARTS PROGRAMS FOR TEENS

Fort Bend County Libraries’ new Fulshear Branch Library offers programs specifically designed for high school-aged teens entering grades 9 through 12. The programs provide fun and challenging opportunities for these young adults, who are also encouraged to become active participants in designing and orchestrating new activities for teens in the library system.

The library will offer a Study Hall period every week on Thursdays, February 8, 15, 22, and 29, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, in the Computer Lab. Teens will have a designated study area free of distractions, with access to computers, research materials, and information specialists.

Teens can earn volunteer-service hours by participating in the library’s Young Adult Advisory Council, where they can express ideas, help organize upcoming activities, and suggest new programs and books that would be of interest to teens at the library. The first meeting of the Young Adult Advisory Council at the Fulshear Branch Library will take place on Wednesday, February 14, from 4:30 to 5:30 pm.

The Fulshear Young Adult Book Club will meet on Wednesday, February 28, beginning at 4:30 pm. For the first meeting, those attending are invited to talk about the books they have been reading and what kinds of books they would like to talk about at upcoming meetings. The book club will meet on the fourth Wednesday of every month.

The activities are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the Fulshear Branch Library (346-481-6800), or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).