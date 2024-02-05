FULSHEAR BOOK CLUBS ANNOUNCE FEBRUARY READING SELECTIONS

Share your love of reading with other book lovers at one of the book clubs that meet monthly at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Fulshear Branch Library, 6350 GM Library Road, off Texas Heritage Parkway, in Fulshear. New members are always welcome.

The next meeting of the Day Readers Book Club will take place on Tuesday, February 13, beginning at 11:00 am. The opening meeting of the book club for the new year will feature a meet-and-greet to welcome back old members and meet new members who would like to join. Those attending will discuss books they’ve read and enjoyed, then plan selections for future meetings. This book club will meet on the second Tuesday of every month.

The Fulshear Night Readers Book Club will meet on Monday, February 26, beginning at 6:30 pm. The book to be discussed is Violeta, written by Isabel Allende. This book is available in print, audio on CD, and digitally as an ebook and e-audiobook on OverDrive/Libby; call the library to check availability of additional print copies. This book club will meet on the last Monday of every month.

The book club meetings are free and open to the public. Anyone interested in joining is invited to attend. For more information, see Fort Bend County Libraries’ website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the Fulshear Branch Library at 346-481-6800.