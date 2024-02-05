Embark on an electrifying journey into the marvels of engineering with weeklong activities at Discovery Center February 20 to 24

WHAT:

Dive into the captivating world where engineers, the unsung heroes, craft everything from roads to pumps and even toys, revolutionizing our lives with ingenious solutions. Get ready to be inspired, unlock the secrets of this indispensable profession, and discover how you can join the cause of shaping a future filled with efficient marvels that make life extraordinary! National Engineers Week is Feb. 18 to 24, 2024.

ON-GOING ACTIVITIES:

‍Roller Coaster Art: Prepare for an exhilarating adventure as you step into the shoes of an engineer and unleash your creativity to design a one-of-a-kind roller coaster masterpiece that doubles as a thrilling work of art in OcuSOFT© Art Academy.



Balancing Robot: Dive into the fascinating world of balance and center of gravity as you craft an awesome robot that defies gravity with style in Junktion.

Build a Marble Run!: Release the marble and watch as gravity transforms its potential energy into a mesmerizing display of kinetic energy, propelling it down the track with unstoppable motion in Science Station.



Make Your Own Playdough!: Get ready to mold, squish, and shape your way to Playdough perfection with this exciting DIY activity in Science Station.

WHEN:

National Engineers WonderWeek, Feb. 20 to 24, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

***Activities, events and times subject to change.

WHERE:

Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center, 198 Kempner St., Sugar Land, TX 77498

HOURS/COST:

For more information, visit www.childrensdiscoveryfb.org or call (832) 742-2800.