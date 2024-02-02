Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2024 is Restoration, Renewal & Regeneration.

Rachel Lockhart Folkerts, Interim President, Plant It Forward

From Dependence to Abundance: Reimaging Farmland Access

Sunday, March 24m 6 p.m. central, online

Plant It Forward (PIF) is a non-profit farm support organization dedicated to creating economic opportunity for New Americans through urban and small-scale agriculture. Since 2011, PIF has supported the startup and growth of over 20 small farms, including two community farms and over a dozen urban farms. In this talk, Rachel Lockhart Folkerts, Interim President of Plant It Forward, explores innovative new approaches to the land access challenges faced by farmers as they endeavor to feed our communities, reimagine our greenspaces, and restore community connections. Time for Q&A with the speaker will be provided following her talk. Register for this event on www.eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/from-dependence-to-abundance-reimaging-farmland-access-tickets-818384910297. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions about this event.