Holy Name Passionist Retreat Center grounds

Saturday, March 9, 3 p.m. & Saturday, March 30, 1 p.m.

Holy Name Passionist Retreat Center

430 Bunker Hill Rd.

Houston, TX

Connect with God as revealed through creation at the Holy Name Passionist Retreat Center in this guided outdoor ecological stations of the cross, using the retreat center’s beautiful natural setting of the stations of the cross to stimulate prayer and reflection. While the Stations of the Cross are traditionally observed on Fridays in Lent, the Ecological Stations of the Cross re-imagine these to focus on the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor. At each stop along the stations of the cross, there will be a prayer and time for you to reflect. Time to walk the labyrinth and enjoy the meditation gardens at the center will also be included. Christian spiritual practices in nature, such as the earth examen and prayer with eyes wide open, will be explained and materials provided for participants to use while they enjoy the gardens/labyrinth. Deepen your Christian spiritual practice with a guided outdoor ecological stations of the cross! All attendees will receive materials on the ecological stations of the cross to take home and use again in future. These events are for small groups and advance registration is required. Register for one of the guided outdoor ecological stations of the cross on www.eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/guided-ecological-stations-of-the-cross-tickets-805295730207. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com for more information.