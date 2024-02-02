Cornyn: Houston Area to Receive $60M to Reduce Homelessness

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement after dozens of recipients in the Houston area were awarded federal grants totaling $60,924,350 through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care Program to provide housing assistance and support services for individuals, families, minors, and domestic violence survivors experiencing homelessness:
“Homelessness in Texas is on the rise, and higher costs on everything from rent to utilities to groceries have made it even harder for these individuals to get back on their feet,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This funding will give those on the front lines of this crisis the tools to help Texans in the Houston area secure permanent housing and achieve their long-term goals.”
|Recipient
|
Award Amount
|Women Opting for More Affordable Housing Now
|
$137,148
|Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County
|$212,012
|The Gulf Coast Center
|$672,207
|The Children’s Center
|$302,818
|AIDS Foundation Houston
|$2,327,689
|Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese Galveston-Houston
|$1,350,358
|Civic Heart Community Services
|$1,167,259
|Coalition for the Homeless of Houston/Harris County
|$10,096,065
|Covenant House Texas
|$949,736
|Crisis Assistance Center
|$153,875
|Fort Bend County Women’s Center
|$4,129,173
|Harmony House
|$3,503,197
|Harris County
|$651,958
|Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council (HCDVCC)
|$6,520,874
|Houston Area Community Services
|$5,295,123
|Houston Area Women’s Center
|$3,502,040
|Houston HELP
|$580,384
|Houston reVision
|$411,748
|Humble Area Assistance Ministries
|$108,000
|Montrose Grace Place
|$125,000
|Northwest Assistance Ministries
|$904,557
|SEARCH Homeless Services
|$4,229,016
|Spring Branch Community Health Center
|$2,390,062
|Star of Hope Mission
|$1,214,891
|Temenos Community Development Corporation
|$1,649,648
|The Bridge Over Troubled Waters
|$1,767,815
|The Montrose Center
|$428,891
|The Salvation Army, A Georgia Corporation
|$673,017
|TLC Health & Wellness
|$3,299,313
|United States Veterans Initiative
|$551,809
|Volunteers of America Texas
|$838,495
|Young Women’s Christian Association of Houston
|$780,172
|
TOTAL
|$60,924,350
