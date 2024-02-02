Cornyn: Houston Area to Receive $60M to Reduce Homelessness

Senator John Cornyn

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement after dozens of recipients in the Houston area were awarded federal grants totaling $60,924,350 through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care Program to provide housing assistance and support services for individuals, families, minors, and domestic violence survivors experiencing homelessness:

“Homelessness in Texas is on the rise, and higher costs on everything from rent to utilities to groceries have made it even harder for these individuals to get back on their feet,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This funding will give those on the front lines of this crisis the tools to help Texans in the Houston area secure permanent housing and achieve their long-term goals.”   

 

Recipient
Award Amount
Women Opting for More Affordable Housing Now  

$137,148
Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County $212,012
The Gulf Coast Center $672,207
The Children’s Center $302,818
AIDS Foundation Houston $2,327,689
Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese Galveston-Houston $1,350,358
Civic Heart Community Services $1,167,259
Coalition for the Homeless of Houston/Harris County $10,096,065
Covenant House Texas $949,736
Crisis Assistance Center $153,875
Fort Bend County Women’s Center $4,129,173
Harmony House $3,503,197
Harris County $651,958
Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council (HCDVCC) $6,520,874
Houston Area Community Services $5,295,123
Houston Area Women’s Center $3,502,040
Houston HELP $580,384
Houston reVision $411,748
Humble Area Assistance Ministries $108,000
Montrose Grace Place $125,000
Northwest Assistance Ministries $904,557
SEARCH Homeless Services $4,229,016
Spring Branch Community Health Center $2,390,062
Star of Hope Mission $1,214,891
Temenos Community Development Corporation $1,649,648
The Bridge Over Troubled Waters $1,767,815
The Montrose Center $428,891
The Salvation Army, A Georgia Corporation $673,017
TLC Health & Wellness $3,299,313
United States Veterans Initiative $551,809
Volunteers of America Texas $838,495
Young Women’s Christian Association of Houston $780,172

TOTAL		 $60,924,350

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.