Cornyn: Houston Area to Receive $60M to Reduce Homelessness

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement after dozens of recipients in the Houston area were awarded federal grants totaling $60,924,350 through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care Program to provide housing assistance and support services for individuals, families, minors, and domestic violence survivors experiencing homelessness:

“Homelessness in Texas is on the rise, and higher costs on everything from rent to utilities to groceries have made it even harder for these individuals to get back on their feet,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This funding will give those on the front lines of this crisis the tools to help Texans in the Houston area secure permanent housing and achieve their long-term goals.”

Recipient

Award Amount Women Opting for More Affordable Housing Now $137,148 Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County $212,012 The Gulf Coast Center $672,207 The Children’s Center $302,818 AIDS Foundation Houston $2,327,689 Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese Galveston-Houston $1,350,358 Civic Heart Community Services $1,167,259 Coalition for the Homeless of Houston/Harris County $10,096,065 Covenant House Texas $949,736 Crisis Assistance Center $153,875 Fort Bend County Women’s Center $4,129,173 Harmony House $3,503,197 Harris County $651,958 Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council (HCDVCC) $6,520,874 Houston Area Community Services $5,295,123 Houston Area Women’s Center $3,502,040 Houston HELP $580,384 Houston reVision $411,748 Humble Area Assistance Ministries $108,000 Montrose Grace Place $125,000 Northwest Assistance Ministries $904,557 SEARCH Homeless Services $4,229,016 Spring Branch Community Health Center $2,390,062 Star of Hope Mission $1,214,891 Temenos Community Development Corporation $1,649,648 The Bridge Over Troubled Waters $1,767,815 The Montrose Center $428,891 The Salvation Army, A Georgia Corporation $673,017 TLC Health & Wellness $3,299,313 United States Veterans Initiative $551,809 Volunteers of America Texas $838,495 Young Women’s Christian Association of Houston $780,172

TOTAL $60,924,350

