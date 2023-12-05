SPARK Park dedication held at Rosa Parks Elementary School in Fort Bend ISD on Friday, Dec. 1

HOUSTON, December 5, 2023 – More than 50 people attended the dedication ceremony for Fort Bend ISD’s Rosa Parks Elementary School SPARK Park on Friday, Dec 1. The festive event was attended by SPARK staff and board members, school personnel, including principal Anitra Wilson, elected officials, foundation representatives, and other stakeholders. Of special significance is that the date marked the anniversary of Rosa Parks’ simple, yet profound, act of resistance on a Montgomery, Ala. bus in 1955.

The celebration was part of SPARK Week Plus events and the dedication of six parks. The park is a cooperative venture between Rosa Parks Elementary PTO, parents, students, and the community. Improvements include new swings, modular playground unit, Quad Saw, flower-shaped musical instruments, relocated baseball backstop, two picnic tables, and a trash receptacle.

The school raised $5,000 by having a movie night in the park and selling concessions, a penny drive, and a Big Kahuna fundraiser. Fort Bend ISD contributed $5,000. The George Foundation contributed $20,000.

The SPARK Park received $185,060 of phase 3 “park desert” funding from the Kinder Foundation, Houston Endowment, and the Brown Foundation. This park helps fulfill a goal of city/county residents having a 10-minute or half mile walk to a park. The total cost for the SPARK Park was $215,060.

“We are grateful to all of our donors and supporters for making the Rosa Parks Elementary School SPARK Park a reality,” says Kathleen Ownby, SPARK Executive Director. “This marks the 40th anniversary of SPARK, and we have an ambitious goal to build or rebuild 40 parks in the next four years, as part of the Park Desert Initiative, phase 3. Parks and green space are so important to quality of life, and we work to target underserved areas to ensure that these communities are not left out.”

Rosalind Gary from State Representative Ron Reynolds’ office presented a Texas flag that has flown over the Capitol in Austin. Birdie Kelley from State Senator Boris Miles’ office presented a Resolution signed by the Senator commemorating the event and stressing the importance of neighborhood parks.

Those helping Principal Wilson dedicate the SPARK Park were:

Grady Prestage, Fort Bend County Commissioner

Judy Dae, FBISD Board of Trustees, President and Position 2

Angie Hanan, FBISD Board of Trustees, Position 1

Birdie Kelley, Office of State Senator Boris Miles

Rosalind Gary, Office of State Representative Ron Reynolds

Dr. Christie Whitbeck, FBISD Superintendent

Cedrick Winslow, FBISD Design and Construction Dept.

Rocaille Roberts, Program Officer, The George Foundation

Rosa Parks Elementary PTO members

SPARK Board Members

Kathleen Ownby, SPARK Executive Director

Students received a copy of the 9th edition SPARK Coloring Book to celebrate the occasion. School staff and invited guests received the new 2024 SPARK Art Calendar.

In the 40 years since it was founded, SPARK has been working with schools in 18 school districts in Harris County and Fort Bend County, turning playgrounds into community parks, open for all after school, on weekends, and holidays. Today, there are 165 SPARK Parks for the public to enjoy.

For more information, visit www.sparkpark.org# # #

Link to photos and video here

Credit: Elizabeth Howley