Silver Drivers Safe Texans Aim To Reduce Traffic Fatalities and Severe Injuries Among Pedestrian and Bicyclist

(College Station-Bryan) – We are all vulnerable road users at some point each day, pedestrian and bicyclist combined make up more than 20% of all deaths on Texas roadways. According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT); Pedestrian fatalities totaled 828 in 2022. This is a 0.24% increase from 2021. While bicyclist or pedalcyclist fatalities totaled 91 in 2022. This is a 1.11% increase from 2021. Texas experienced a total number of 4,481 motor vehicle traffic fatalities in 2022.

Silver Drivers Safe Texans are encouraging the public to be safe vulnerable road users in order to reduce the death rates in Texas. They are also encouraging drivers to be on the look at for pedestrian and bicyclist to help reduce traffic deaths.

Silver Drivers Safe Texans offer the following tips for vulnerable road users:

Prepare for your ride or walk.

Wear a properly fitted helmet when biking, riding a scooter or a skate board. Check brakes and tires on your bike or other mobile transportation.

Wear light colors to make it easier for drivers to see you, and have reflectors or lights on your bike. Stay alert of your surroundings and put away electronic devices.

Cross at intersections, ride in bike lanes and walk on sidewalks when available.

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing, and never attempt to cross a multi-lane highway. Follow traffic laws, this includes stopping at red lights and stop signs.

Silver Drivers Safe Texans offer the following tips for drivers

Stay alert, be on the lookout for bicyclists and pedestrians on the roads, especially at intersections. If you’re passing a cyclist, move to another lane if possible and give them plenty of room.

Watch for cyclists who may need to maneuver around potholes and debris. Stay off your devices, and anticipate the movement of pedestrians and bicyclist.

Be aware of the unpredictability of children on or near roadways and in parking lots.

For more information out the traffic safety, contact Program Manager Cindy Kovar at 979-321-5232 or cmkovar@ag.tamu.edu. Silver Drivers Safe Texans is funded by TxDOT and offers traffic safety programs through out Texas for drivers 55 plus and for all ages of pedestrian and bicyclist.