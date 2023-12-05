BROCKMAN HALL FOR OPERA, RICE UNIVERSITY

6100 MAIN ST., Houston, TX 77005

The Houston Children’s Chorus presents this annual family concert of holiday favorites in the beautiful setting of the new Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University.

Houston, December 2, 2023– Now in its 35th season, the Houston Children’s Chorus, Houston’s premier performing arts ensemble for children, is preparing to spread the joy of the season with their celebrated annual holiday concert.

On Saturday, December 16th, 5:00pm, the Children’s Chorus will honor the season with a range of holiday favorites including “The Little Drummer Boy”, “Most Wonderful Time of the Year”, “Carol Of the Bells”, “Somewhere in My Memory”, and numerous other secular and sacred holiday favorites. Also included will be an Audience Sing-Along and an appearance from Santa. The beauty of children’s voices at Christmas will warm your heart.

Stephen Roddy is the conductor, Bryan Anderson is accompanist, Elizabeth Byrd & Julia Krohn are choreographers.

“Kids & Christmas” Pops Concert, Saturday, December 16, 5:00PM, Brockman Hall for Opera, Rice University. Tickets are $25 (reserved seating) and $15 (general admission). Please, no children under 5.

For Tickets: www.instantseats.com/events/HCC. Tickets may also be available at the door, but please check the Chorus website in advance, houstonchildren.org.

HOUSTON CHILDREN’S CHORUS

P.O.BOX 66567 HOUSTON, TEXAS 77266-6567

houstonchildren.org. 713.650.3800