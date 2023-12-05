District will offer ECG Screenings During UIL Physicals

KATY, TX [December 5, 2023] – Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) is excited to announce a significant advancement in student and staff healthcare as the district is scheduled to receive a shipment of electrocardiogram (ECG) devices on Wednesday, December 6.

The ECG devices will be used for screenings and will be offered to all students seeking a University Interscholastic League (UIL) physical through the district. The optional ECG screenings are designed to provide valuable insights into the cardiac health of students, aiding in the early detection of potential issues.

Furthermore, all Katy ISD health plan participants and their qualified dependents who are enrolled in the District’s Health Plan will have access to the ECG service as well.

The health and well-being of Katy ISD students and staff is paramount, and through a generous donation by AETNA the ECG devices furthers that commitment while providing a convenient opportunity to receive this optional screening.

What: Katy ISD Receives Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices for UIL Physicals and Staff

Where: Legacy Stadium Field House (front entrance)

1830 Katyland Drive

Katy, TX 77493

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

1:45 PM – 2:45 PM

Contact: Nick Petito – General Manager of Media Relations

CP: 832-392-5763

Email: nicholasvpetito@katyisd.org