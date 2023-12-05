CONCERT OF SACRED CHRISTMAS MUSIC SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17, 4:00PM and 6:00PM

CHAPEL OF VILLA DE MATEL CONVENT

6510 Lawndale St., Houston, TX 77023

The Houston Children’s Chorus presents this annual concert of sacred Christmas music in the magnificent setting of the Chapel of Villa De Matel Convent.

Houston, December 2, 2023– Now in its 35th season, the Houston Children’s Chorus, Houston’s premier performing arts ensemble for children, is preparing to spread the joy of the season with their celebrated annual holiday concerts.

On Sunday, December 17th, 4:00pm and 6:00pm, the Children’s Chorus will honor the season with a performance of sacred Christmas anthems accompanied by organ and a small orchestra. The stunningly beautiful setting of the historic Villa De Matel Convent Chapel will be filled with the sound of angelic children’s voices. This concert has been presented for over 33 years and is a community-wide favorite.

Stephen Roddy is the conductor, Bryan Anderson is organist. The orchestra is comprised of members of the Houston Symphony and the Houston Grand Opera orchestra.

CONCERT OF SACRED CHIRSTMAS MUSIC, SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17, 4:00PM and 6:00PM

CHAPEL OF VILLA DE MATEL CONVENT, 6510 Lawndale St., Houston, TX 77023

Tickets are $25 (general admission). Please, no children under 5.

For Tickets: www.instantseats.com/events/HCC. Tickets may also be available at the door, but please check the Chorus website in advance, houstonchildren.org.

HOUSTON CHILDREN’S CHORUS

P.O.BOX 66567 HOUSTON, TEXAS 77266-6567

houstonchildren.org. 713.650.3800