Child Advocates of Fort Bend Christmas Home Tour Starts Friday

Homeowners and the 2023 Christmas Home Tour Committee are busy with final preparations for the 32nd annual Christmas Home Tour. Set for Friday, December 8 and Saturday, December 9, the tour will feature homes in Imperial, Sugar Creek, Sweetwater, Riverstone and Sienna. Tickets are available online at www.cafb.org and at several Fort Bend locations including the Randalls in Pecan Gove, Briarwood gifts & Décor, Cru Design, Fabulous You, Magpies Sugar Land and 2250 Interiors. One $35 ticket allows entry to all homes during tour hours, allowing busy guests to see the Tour all at once or visit a few homes each day, depending on their schedule. The presenting Sponsor for the event is Fred and Mabel R. Parks Foundation. Tour hours are Friday and Saturday from 10am until 4pm and Friday evening from 6pm until 9pm. Friday evening guests will receive a special lighted necklace, while supplies last.

“You definitely won’t want to miss this fun and festive event which has become a crown jewel of the holiday season,” stated Ruthanne Mefford, Child Advocates of Fort Bend CEO. “In addition to seeing beautiful homes all decked out for the holidays, there will be performances by talented local performers, home baked cookies, hot cider and an ice cream cart thanks to our friends at Southern Ice Cream. Santa will be at one of the homes for photos and there will be designated selfie photo spots at three of the other homes for guests to take their own event photos to share on their personal social media accounts. We’ll also have super cute holiday tees and vibrant colored butterfly ornaments (perfect for gifting) for sale at two of the homes. Whatever your décor style or your holiday mood from Grinch to Santa Claus, you are sure to enjoy yourself. If you follow us on social – you can get a sneak peek but you will definitely want to come and see them for yourself!”

This event began 32 years ago as a fundraiser to keep the agency’s doors open. A group of volunteers opened their homes, decorated for Christmas, baked cookies and charged admission. The tour was a success and has since become a Fort Bend County holiday tradition.

Tickets, ornaments and t-shirts can be purchased on our website at www.cafb.org.”

The Christmas Home Tour welcomes more than 1,800 guests over the two days. More than 700 volunteers will help as hosts in the homes, serve as entertainers or by baking delicious cookies. This is a spirited community event, but most importantly it is a fundraiser which supports programs and 18+ services that benefit the children served by Child Advocates of Fort Bend. In 2022, the agency served 3,833 children and families. Your support of this event is essential to helping abused and neglected children in our community.

Sponsorships of $425 – $10,000 are still available. To become a sponsor or for ticket or more information, please contact Tarina at TSheridan@cafb.org.

Shown front row, top to bottom are: Charlotte Davis, Child Advocates of Fort Bend Events Specialist Tarina Sheridan, Denise Druzbik-King, Child Advocates of Fort Bend CEO Ruthanne Mefford, and Pat Somers. Back row, top to bottom are: Liz Keshani-Fisher, Jessica Kij, Nancy Dale and CAFB Development Director Lisa Moore (holding Ginger).