Moody Gardens Presents Special Theme Nights at Holiday in the Gardens

What: Angel Tree Night, Ugly Sweater Night, Bring Your Dog Night at Moody Gardens Holiday in the Gardens.

Experience the most wonderful time of the year at Moody Gardens with Value Nights at Holiday in the Gardens. On select Value Nights, guests can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) ticket offer to the Festival of Lights trail or Holiday Pass which includes ICE LAND, Festival of Lights, four Arctic slide rides, train rides, ice skating, Aquarium Pyramid, 3D and 4D theaters starting at 4 p.m.

Regular admission to the Festival of Lights is $29 and Value Days admission to the Festival of Lights is $25. Children 3 and under are free. Tickets include Arctic Slide, Train Ride, and Ice Skating Rink.

Where: Moody Gardens

One Hope Boulevard

Galveston, Texas 77554

When: Angel Tree Night – 6-10 p.m., Monday, December 4, 2023

Ugly Sweater Night – 6-10 p.m., Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Bring Your Dog Night – 6-10 p.m. Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Details: Angel Tree Night (Monday, December 4, 2023, 6-10 p.m.): Embrace the spirit of giving! Bring an unwrapped children’s gift for the Salvation Army Angel Tree Project and receive a buy-one-get-one-free admission to the Festival of Lights or a Holiday Pass. All parties must participate to receive the discount.

Ugly Sweater Night (Tuesday, December 5, 2023, 6-10 p.m.): Flaunt your festive fashion! Wear an ugly holiday sweater and enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free admission to the Festival of Lights or a Holiday Pass. All parties must dress in theme to receive the discount.

Bring Your Dog Night (Wednesday, December 6, 2023, 6-10 p.m.): Grab the leash and your furry friend! Bring a pre-packaged donation for the Galveston Island Humane Society and receive buy-one-get-one-free admission to the Festival of Lights trail. All dogs must remain on a leash and on the Festival of Lights trail during the visit. All parties must participate to receive the discount.

