Houston Arboretum videos win Emmy and silver Telly Awards with partners Tectonic Video and The J.W. Couch Foundation

Listen and Imagine a Place are the winning videos

HOUSTON, December 4, 2023 – The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center recently learned it is an Emmy-winning organization, as well as the recipient of two Telly Awards. Listen, a video released last September, won an Emmy in the Public Service Announcement – Single Spot/Campaign category after being submitted to the regional chapter, the Lone Star Emmy Awards. Partners Tectonic Video and The J.W. Couch Foundation enabled the Arboretum’s powerful stories to be told via a grant-funded project that produced Listen and several other compelling videos.

Listen and the video Imagine a Place each received Silver Telly Awards, which honor excellence in video and television across all screens. Founded in 1979 to honor local, regional and cable television commercials, with non-broadcast video and television programming added soon after, the award has evolved with the rise of digital video to include branded content, documentary, social media, immersive and more. The Telly Awards today celebrate the best work in the video medium in a new era of the moving image on and offline.

Listen and Imagine a Place are 60-second commercials that won Tellys in the category of “Not for Profit — Online Commercials.” Listen encourages people to “come back to the Arboretum” which has been reimagined through its Master Plan. Imagine a Place focuses on Arboretum conservation, education and activities through the eyes and ears of a child narrator. It begins with children enjoying the Arboretum’s interactive Nature Playscape.

“The Arboretum is thrilled for our work to be recognized through these prestigious awards, which were made possible by Tectonic Video and the generosity of The J.W. Couch Foundation, a strong supporter of conservation and preservation initiatives, among other causes,” says Debbie Markey, Executive Director for the Houston Arboretum. “Our Master Plan helped reimagine the Arboretum to make it more resilient, provide better wildlife habitat and expand the education mission. It’s gratifying to have this work recognized in the creative field.”

For more information about the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center and its programs, visit www.houstonarboretum.org.

Link to Listen video here

Link to Imagine a Place video here

Credit: Tectonic Video

ABOUT:

The mission of the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is to provide education about the natural environment to

people of all ages and to protect and enhance the Arboretum as a haven and as a sanctuary for native plants and

animals. The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, one of the first nature education facilities for children in the

state of Texas serves more than 600,000 visitors annually. The Arboretum also provides nature education for more

than 10,000 children annually. For more information about the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center and levels of

membership visit houstonarboretum.org.