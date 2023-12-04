Fort Bend Chamber Announces the 2024 Executive team

Bringing Diverse Expertise to Advocate, Elevate and Lead

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce (FBCC) is pleased to announce the appointment of its 2024 Officers, a group of accomplished individuals renowned for their expertise and strategic vision. The new representatives join FBCC at an exciting time, as the organization continues to work behind the scenes to monitor business regulations, advance educational outcomes, improve infrastructure, develop community leaders, and build economic growth.

With new leadership set to embark come January 2024, incoming Chair, Qiara Suggs of TDECU, is eager to uphold the values that define our organization and ensure that our journey is marked by integrity, resilience, and a commitment to excellence. “I am both honored and humbled to step into the esteemed role of 2024 Chair. Serving and leading alongside President, Keri Schmidt and the dedicated Fort Bend Chamber staff is a privilege beyond measure. As a resident deeply rooted in this vibrant community and a professional committed to its prosperity, my excitement knows no bounds. I look forward to contributing to our ongoing aspirations, all the while nurturing FBCC’s legacy of collaboration, growth, and community support.”

King Banerjee, Owner of Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More of Sugar Land, will serve as the Immediate Past Chairman of the Board. Banerjee previously served as the Business & Professional Division Chair, a Chamber Partner, and is a graduate of the Fort Bend Leadership Forum Class of 2020. Banerjee says, “The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce provides a tremendous opportunity for members of our community to learn about, contribute and participate in the vital economic growth of our region. I’m proud to have served as the 2023 Chair, and I look forward to welcoming and working with our next set of leaders and Board Members in 2024.” Throughout this year, Banerjee was instrumental in fostering new business relationships, creating a trusted table for all, and played a pivotal role in steering FBCC towards new heights of success.

Joining the Executive Officer line up this year is Jim Rice, President of Rice & Gardner Consultants, Inc. Jim was appointed as the Chair-Elect for 2024. Rice states, “I am humbled and honored to have been selected by the Nominations Committee and Board of Directors to serve as Chairman-Elect for 2024. Having been a member of the Chamber and serving on the Education Division for many years, I am prepared to work with the 2024 Executive Committee, Board of Directors, Chairman Qiara Suggs and President Keri Schmidt and the entire Chamber staff to continue the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s excellence in serving our community.” His unwavering commitment to our organization and collaborative leadership will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of FBCC.

The 2024 Fort Bend Chamber Executive Board is comprised of Qiara Suggs, Chairman; King Banerjee, Immediate Past Chair; Jim Rice, Chair-Elect; Keith Borgfeldt with Spartan Wealth Management, Treasurer; Tariq Zafar with Wong Fleming, Legal Counsel; and Keri Schmidt, President & CEO of the Fort Bend Chamber.

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s new and retiring volunteers will be celebrated at the annual CHAIRMAN’S GALA on Friday, February 2, 2024 at Safari Texas Ranch. The special evening gives members a chance to meet in a festive setting, putting aside business issues and celebrate the impressive army of volunteers that serve the Fort Bend Chamber. For more information contact Jamie Loasby 281.566.2163 or jamie@fortbendcc.org.