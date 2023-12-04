Sunday, Jan. 14, 3 p.m. central, online

It can be difficult to know how to broach environmental topics within a faith community. The Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston invites you to hear multiple faith perspectives on the topic of having faithful conversations on environmental concerns. A panel of speakers of a variety of faith backgrounds will each address this topic through the lens of their faith. An opportunity for Q&A with the panel will follow. People of all faiths are encouraged to attend, as are representatives of local environmental non-profits that would like to work with people of faith on environmental issues. Please join us! The Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston acts to empower the faith community in the greater Houston area to act and advocate on behalf of the environment. Register for this event on www.eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/faith-perspectives-panel-faithful-conversations-on-environmental-concerns-tickets-770578379677. For more information about this event, or the Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston, please contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.