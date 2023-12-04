The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce presents “Effective Data Utilization” with panelists Daniel Nava with H-E-B, Amaury Lendasse, PhD with University of Houston, and Jamey Johnston with Oxy. Join us for a discussion about the collection, analysis, and utilization of data and how it can revolutionize your business. This event will take place at the Fort Bend Chamber office on Wednesday, December 13th from 11:30AM – 1:00PM and is sponsored by University of Houston and Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

Participants will discover how to wield data like a pro, gaining valuable insights to drive informed decisions and measure success. Topics of discussion may include collection strategies, analysis techniques, data-driven marketing, consumer behavior, privacy & ethics and measuring success. The discussion will be moderated by Fort Bend Future Chair, Mike Dobert, with HR in Alignment.

Registration is open; sponsorship and ticket options are available. For more information, contact Jamie Loasby at 281.566.2163, jamie@fortbendcc.org or visit www.fortbendchamber.com.

Fort Bend Future is a technology advisory council where the business and education communities collaborate to cultivate, attract, and retain a tech-savvy workforce. As the epicenter of growth and development for businesses and communities, Fort Bend is one of the fastest growing counties in the nation, a pro-business region with a population near 900,000 encompassing seventeen cities and villages, each with its own unique flavor and characteristics offering a lifestyle with exceptional amenities. Fort Bend Future is inspired by individual initiative, an entrepreneurial spirit, and the strength of our diversity – all necessary components to make our county a hub of innovation. Centered on the innovative technology sectors that exist in Fort Bend County, this initiative is primed to soar into the future! This unified effort will create a destination for technology and innovation with a strong focus on a prosperous future for Fort Bend.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is a 5-star accredited and largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.