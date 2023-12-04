Collaborative for Children partners with PNC

Collaborative for Children, a leading force in early childhood education, is delighted to announce the reception of a generous $96,500 donation from PNC as part of their Grow Up Great® initiative. This substantial contribution will play a pivotal role in advancing Collaborative for Children’s mission to ensure every child in our Centers of Excellence receives the quality education they deserve.

PNC Grow Up Great® is a $500 million multiyear bilingual early childhood education initiative dedicated to preparing children from birth through age 5 for success in both school and life. Since 2004, this transformative program has supported various programs, resources, and experiences that plant the seeds for a lifetime of opportunities.

Collaborative for Children shares PNC’s commitment to quality early childhood education, making this donation especially meaningful. By leveraging the PNC Grow Up Great® contribution, Collaborative for Children aims to bridge educational gaps and ensure that every child is kindergarten-ready.

Only one in three children in Houston can pass the 3rd-grade literacy exam. Collaborative for Children is working to ensure that every child in our Centers of Excellence achieves Texas pre-k guidelines in literacy, mathematics, and social-emotional benchmarks. With this donation, Collaborative for Children continues its vital work to address the literacy challenges children in Houston face.

“This significant donation from PNC’s Grow Up Great® initiative aligns with our commitment to providing equitable and high-quality early childhood education. It will undoubtedly enhance our efforts to empower every child in our community with the foundational skills for lifelong success,” says Dr. Melanie Johnson, President and CEO of Collaborative for Children.

This partnership reflects a shared vision for creating a brighter future for Houston’s children.

Collaborative for Children believes every child deserves high-quality early childhood education and access to innovative early learning opportunities that foster critical 21st-century skills. For over 35 years, we have provided families and educators with business resources and programming to help children ages 0 to 5 achieve school readiness. We are unyielding in our focus on delivering early educational equity for all children. Today’s children face a workforce that does not yet exist, and early learning is the building block of future leaders. We are architects, using our collective ingenuity to usher in a future bright with possibilities for every child. For information, visit collabforchildren.org or follow us on Facebook @collaborativeforchildren.