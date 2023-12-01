TWC Recognizes Six Scholars for Adult Education and Literacy

Achievements highlighted at statewide workforce conference

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) recognized six individuals who acquired skills through TWC’s Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) program as Scholars of the Year during the 26th Annual Texas Workforce Conference in Houston. The workforce awards highlight the academic work of these scholars and the agency’s commitment to upskilling Texans.

“The Texas workforce grows stronger when adult learners strengthen their literacy, math, and digital skills” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC provides Texans with resources to succeed and advance their career paths.”

The selected scholars were initially recognized during this year’s AEL Fall Institute, an annual event providing educational strategies for high-impact teaching methods and supports best practices for TWC-funded providers. Programs funded by TWC’s AEL provide instruction for basic math and literacy skills, English for second language learners, digital literacy, and integrated education and training. Students learn the skills needed to succeed in the workforce, earn a high school equivalency, or enter college and career training. Many AEL participants also receive a recognized post-secondary credential through an integrated education and training program.

“Congratulations to the 2023 AEL Scholars of the Year on achieving this honor and for removing barriers for Texans so they can learn the skills needed to enter the workforce,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “Adult education and literacy programs build career pathways and improve skills for Texans to create life-changing opportunities.”

The AEL Fall Institute “Pathways Through Change” event offered four session tracks: Leadership Strategies; Instructional Strategies; A Digital World; and Board and Partner alignment. This year’s event drew in over 400 attendees. The next AEL Institute event is Sept. 17-21, 2024.

“Texans who participate in AEL programs demonstrate an eagerness to learn new skills and provide better services—all of which continue to make the Lone Star State attractive to new, existing and expanding businesses,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “These Scholars of the Year embody the ideal qualities Texas employers look for in a workforce.”

TWC’s AEL serves more than 60,000 adult learners each year—changing their lives while benefitting their families and the economy. To participate in AEL services, individuals must function below the high school level; lack a high school diploma or its recognized equivalent; or be unable to speak, read, or write in English.

Contact the Workforce Solutions office in your area to participate or learn more about Adult Education and Literacy services.