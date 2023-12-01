Tis the Season for Festivities, Gathering and Family Time

‘Tis the season for festivities, gatherings and family time, and the YMCA of Greater Houston would like to share all their holiday happenings to make this season special for the community. For years, the YMCA of Greater Houston has worked hard to make a difference for Houstonians through YMCA programs that impact youth, families and older adults.

The needs of the Houston community are diverse and evolving and the Y is needed now more than ever. A few of the impactful holiday happenings at the YMCA this season include: