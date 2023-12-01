Tis the Season for Festivities, Gathering and Family Time

‘Tis the season for festivities, gatherings and family time, and the YMCA of Greater Houston would like to share all their holiday happenings to make this season special for the community. For years, the YMCA of Greater Houston has worked hard to make a difference for Houstonians through YMCA programs that impact youth, families and older adults.
The needs of the Houston community are diverse and evolving and the Y is needed now more than ever. A few of the impactful holiday happenings at the YMCA this season include:
- YMCA Adopt-A-Family Program– Help bring smiles to vulnerable community members by participating in the YMCA International Services’ annual Adopt-A-Family program. This program provides an opportunity to fulfill holiday wish lists and provide essential items to those in need now through Dec. 15. You can view images from past Adopt-A-Family programs here. To learn more about the Adopt-A-Family program, please visit here.
- YMCA Holiday Giving Program– Make this season merry and bright for our neighbors! The Y is calling on the community to volunteer to distribute and wrap gifts at YMCA centers as well as donate gifts to families and those in need. To learn more about volunteer and donation opportunities near you, please visit here or contact your local YMCA.
- YMCA Holiday Childcare and Camps– To support working families this holiday break, the YMCA is offering holiday camps where youth will have a blast participating in a wide-array of enrichment activities, fun and games. Youth Holiday Camps begin as early as Dec. 18 and run through Dec. 29. To learn more about YMCA Holiday Camps near you, please visit here or contact your local YMCA.
- YMCA Expert: Strategies for Deepening Connection over the Holidays – As the U.S. struggles with an epidemicof loneliness, isolation, and feelings of disconnection, the YMCA would like to share strategies to encourage deeper connection over the holiday season. Recommendations include engaging in high-quality connections with others, practicing gratitude and seeking out ways to support others.