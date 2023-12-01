Sen. Cruz Applauds Bipartisan House Vote in Support of Resolution to Secure Water for Texas Farmers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued a statement after the passage of Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz’s (R-Texas) resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives highlighting that Texas farmers are experiencing acute water shortages and supporting diplomacy to ensure that Mexico fulfills its treaty obligations to provide annual deliveries of water.

The resolution is a companion resolution to one that Sen. Cruz authored and introduced in the Senate in September. Last month, Sen. Cruz secured a vote in the Senate for a related amendment he authored, requiring the Secretary of State to utilize the full range of American diplomacy to secure Mexican compliance with its treaty obligations. The amendment secured majority bipartisan support, but failed to clear a filibuster.

Upon passage of the House resolution Sen. Cruz said, “Farmers in Texas and across the Southwest deserve reliable and predictable water supplies, and Mexico’s failure to adhere to its treaty obligations badly undermines those goals. I’m proud to lead the fight in Congress with Rep. De La Cruz to secure those supplies and address the crisis farmers and ranchers are facing in the Lone Star State, and to have secured bipartisan majority support for language supporting U.S. officials and diplomats as they seek to secure Mexico’s compliance. This week’s vote in U.S. House of Representatives reaffirms that those officials and diplomats have the full support of the U.S. Congress as they advance their negotiations.”

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said, “South Texas farmers and ranchers rely on consistent releases of water to the Amistad and Falcon Reservoirs for their livelihood and to maintain a healthy standard of living. I applaud Congresswoman De La Cruz’s work on this issue in the House of Representatives, and I remain committed to ensuring Mexico fulfills its obligations to our border communities.”