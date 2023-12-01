Nice Winery’s new wine benefiting The Periwinkle Foundation with label designed by pediatric cancer patient Payton Angelle makes perfect holiday gift

Nice donates 30% of sales “Survivor Monkey” Zinfandel to Periwinkle

HOUSTON, November 30, 2023 – Nice Winery’s new 2021 Zinfandel called “Survivor Monkey” makes a unique holiday gift, while giving back to a worthy nonprofit organization, The Periwinkle Foundation. The label was designed by Payton Angelle, a 12-year-old pediatric cancer patient at Texas Children’s Hospital, who participates in the Periwinkle Arts in Medicine program called Making a Mark®. Nice Winery will donate 30% of the proceeds from the sale of each $60 bottle of wine back to The Periwinkle Foundation to help fund its programs.

Each year, a different red wine from Nice Winery is chosen for release, featuring the art of one of the patients in the Making A Mark® program. Payton’s “Survivor Monkey” design captured the imagination of this year’s judges and adds a whimsical touch to each bottle of wine. The wine is 100% Zinfandel from fruit sourced from a sustainably farmed, family-owned estate within Sonoma Valley.

Nice Winery, located in the Spring Branch area of Houston, is owned by Certified Sommeliers Ryan Levy and Ian Eastveld, both charity-minded businessmen who have embraced The Periwinkle Foundation, along with other nonprofits. The two partners are Le Cordon Bleu-trained chefs. Each October, they hold a release party for the new wine that is chosen to benefit The Periwinkle Foundation.

Payton and her family, including parents Laura and Kyle Angelle and sister, Addison, were special guests at the Oct. 11 wine release event, which was sold out. The family resides in Katy.

“We are thankful to our partners at Nice Winery, who generously donate a portion of the sale of each bottle sold to support our camps and arts programs, as well as honoring our chosen artist at their event,” says Doug Suggitt, The Periwinkle Foundation Executive Director. “I hope ‘Survivor Monkey’ will be on holiday lists for all of the many wine lovers in the Houston area, because not only is it a perfect wine for the winter holidays, but it keeps on giving by helping fund our programs.”

Sonoma Valley is a sub-region within Sonoma County, just southeast of the Russian River Valley. After 18 months in French Oak barrels, this Zinfandel, now named “Survivor Monkey,” exhibits aromas of Christmas spice, cardamom, cinnamon, and cedar. Vibrant blackberry notes are layered with plums, violets, and roses. This wine does not require decanting and will age gracefully for the next five years.

For more information about The Periwinkle Foundation, please visit www.periwinklefoundation.org. To purchase Survivor Monkey from Nice Winery, go to www.nicewines.com/product/Nice-Winery–Survivor-Monkey–benefitting-the-Periwinkle-Foundation.

Photo credit: Jerry Levy

ABOUT The Periwinkle Foundation

The Periwinkle Foundation develops and provides programs that positively change the lives of children, young adults and families who are challenged by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses and are cared for at Texas Children’s Hospital. Funds raised through Periwinkle Kickball Classic help support the Periwinkle Camps, Arts and Survivor Programs that serve more than 14,000 children, teens and families annually. This is made possible by a collaborative community of 20,000 supporters.

ABOUT Nice Winery

Winemaker and Foodie super duo Ryan Levy and Ian Eastveld of Nice Winery are Certified Sommeliers, wine educators, and Le Cordon Bleu trained chefs. Their hand crafted, boutique wines are poured in top restaurants and have won gold medals in internationally recognized wine competitions. Ryan and Ian have built their epicurean pedigree while studying in Paris, France, directing culinary education for Viking, teaching cuisine to thousands of students at Central Market, and operating their restaurant and catering companies, Republic and Nuance. They make their wines from estate vineyards in Texas, Argentina, and California.

Nice Winery is located in the Spring Branch area of Houston. Visit www.nicewines.com for more information.