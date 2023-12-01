Legacy Brick Unveiling in Honor of Katy ISD 2023 Teachers of the Year

Join us in celebrating the hard work and commitment of 74 remarkable Katy ISD Teachers of the Year! These outstanding educators will be etched into Katy’s history as we unveil commemorative bricks at Katy Heritage Park on December 5.

This annual event would not be possible without the generous support and collaboration from Venus Construction, Modern Pest Control and the Katy Heritage Society. Katy ISD greatly appreciates their partnership to help us celebrate and acknowledge the remarkable educators who have distinguished themselves and made a lasting impact in the lives of their students.

What: Katy ISD 2023 Teachers of the Year Brick Unveiling

Where: Katy Heritage Park

5990 George Bush Dr.

Katy, TX 77493

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Media Availability between 7:00 PM – 7:20 PM

Contact: Craig Eichhorn – Director of Communications

CP: 281-639-2115