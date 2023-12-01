HOUSTON SYMPHONY ANNOUNCES 2024 Summer special concerts

the music of abba, the music of the rolling stones, and screening steven spielberg’s Jurassic park with live orchestra

HOUSTON (November 15, 2023) – The Houston Symphony is announcing an exciting line-up of Summer Sounds concerts for 2024 in the Hobby Center comprising the music of two all-time great bands, The Music of ABBA, and The Music of The Rolling Stones; and a modern film classic, Jurassic Park with the orchestra performing the score live to screen.

The Music of ABBA features the Swedish supergroup’s greatest hits at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. June 15, 2024 in the Hobby Center’s Sarofim Hall. The six members of the international vocal phenomenon Rajaton, known for their boundless (Rajaton means “boundless” in Finnish) capacity to sing music of any genre, join the Houston Symphony in the chart-topping program as they perform ABBA’s infectious hits, including “Dancing Queen,” “S.O.S.” and “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight).”

Experience that magical movie moment when you looked up with Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and John Hammond, at the immense, overwhelming sight of a dinosaur, as the swelling, emotional strains of John Williams’s iconic Grammy-winning score wash over you, as if for the first time. The Houston Symphony screens Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park with the orchestra performing the score live to screen, Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 23, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. in the Hobby Center’s Sarofim Hall. The action-packed adventure pits man against prehistoric predators in the ultimate battle for survival. Featuring visually stunning imagery and groundbreaking special effects, this epic film is sheer movie magic 65 million years in the making.

Backed by the power of the Houston Symphony’s full complement as well as an onstage rock band, charismatic lead singer Mick Adams channels Mick Jagger’s thrilling vocals (and moves) to recreate The Rolling Stones’ biggest hits through the decades. “Satisfaction,” “Paint It Black,” “Ruby Tuesday,” “Honky Tonk Woman,” “Angie,” “Wild Horses,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” and many more are on the set list of The Music of the Rolling Stones, Friday, June 28, 2024 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. in the Hobby Center’s Sarofim Hall.

Tickets for all three concerts are now available; call or text 713.224.7575, or visit houstonsymphony.org.

About the Houston Symphony

Under Music Director Juraj Valčuha, the Houston Symphony continues its second century as one of America’s leading orchestras with a full complement of concert, community, education, touring, and recording activities. One of the oldest performing arts organizations in Texas, the Symphony held its inaugural performance at The Majestic Theater in downtown Houston on June 21, 1913. Today, with an operating budget of $37.8 million, the full-time ensemble of professional musicians presents more than 130 concerts annually, making it the largest performing arts organization in Houston. Traditionally, musicians of the orchestra and the Symphony’s three Community-Embedded Musicians also offer over 1,000 community-based performances each year at various schools, community centers, hospitals, and churches reaching more than 200,000 people in Greater Houston annually.

After suspending concert activities in March 2020, the Symphony successfully completed a full 2020–21 season with in-person audiences and weekly livestreams of each performance, making it one of the only orchestras in the world to do so. The Houston Symphony remains committed to livestreaming all of its 2023–24 Season to a broad audience in over forty-five countries and all fifty states, one of few American orchestras dedicated to transmitting live performances to a size-able audience outside its home city through this technology.

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Symphony has recorded under various prestigious labels, including Koch International Classics, Naxos, RCA Red Seal, Telarc, Virgin Classics, and, most recently, Dutch recording label Pentatone. In 2017, the Houston Symphony was awarded an ECHO Klassik award for the live recording of Alban Berg’s Wozzeck under the direction of former Music Director Hans Graf. The orchestra earned its first Grammy nomination and Grammy Award at the 60th annual ceremony for the same recording in the Best Opera Recording category. The Symphony’s most recent recordings include a Pentatone release in January 2022 of its world premiere performances of Jimmy López Bellido’s Aurora and Ad Astra, and a Naxos release in July 2023 of its world premiere performance of Jennifer Higdon’s Duo Duel.