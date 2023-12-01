Grand Opening for Exit 4 Private Escape Rooms of Katy

A New Dimension of Entertainment in the Heart of Katy!

Katy, TX, December 1, 2023 – Exit 4 Private Escape Rooms of Katy is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 1227 Grand West Blvd, Suite B204, Katy, TX 77449 in February 2024. Exit 4 Katy has a new concept of escape rooms with a focus on hospitality, fun and adventure, promising win or lose, everyone leaves with a smile. It will be a haven for thrill-seekers and puzzle enthusiasts alike. Conveniently located at Katy Grand on the second floor above local favorites such as Proper Rose Garden and Thaicoon, it truly stands at the heart of Katy’s best food and entertainment offerings.

Exit 4 Private Escape Rooms of Katy is all about offering an immersive experience with a variety of initial room themes. These include a spine-chilling Haunted Hotel room, a magical Wizard Wand store, a mysteriously Creepy Cabin, and a futuristic Sci-Fi Cantina. Participants will have one thrilling hour to solve puzzles and unveil clues to emerge victorious in the game.

As a token of appreciation for the community, Exit 4 Katy plans to introduce ongoing discounts for first responders and school district employees. Additionally, patrons can look forward to various seasonal promotions to enhance their escape room experience.

Exit 4 Katy takes pride in being a woman-owned, Katy resident-owned, small business. The team is excited to contribute to the local community’s entertainment landscape and looks forward to creating unforgettable memories for residents and visitors alike.

For more information about construction progress and to book reservations, stay tuned to Exit 4 Katy’s official social media pages. Get ready to embark on a journey of mystery, excitement, and camaraderie at your newest escape room destination.

Contact:

Exit 4 Private Escape Rooms of Katy

1227 Grand West Blvd, Suite B204, Katy, TX

Exit4katy@gmail.com

www.exit4escapekaty.com

Follow us on social media: Facebook Instagram TikTok LinkedIn