Fulshear Branch Library Soft Opening Officially Slated For Dec 18

Fort Bend County Libraries is proud to announce that the new Fulshear Branch Library will open to the public at noon on Monday, December 18.

Library staff only recently gained access to the building, so they have been working feverishly to make the library as ready as possible for the “soft opening” in December.

A Grand Opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for January, when county officials and library staff will showcase the full extent of resources and services that will be available to the public.

“It’s been a long time coming, but we’re very excited to finally open the doors, welcome everyone in, and show off this wonderful new building, even if everything is not completely set up yet,” says Library Director Clara Russell. “It is considerably larger than the old building, so we have much more space to work with, and we look forward to unveiling the full extent of the wonderful offerings we have in store for the public when we have the Grand Opening in January!”

An oft-delayed schedule has impeded previous opening-date targets several times. Unforeseen setbacks, vendor coordination, and supply-chain issues have frustrated everyone involved in the project, as well as Fulshear-area citizens who have been waiting for the new library to open.

“We’ll be opening in December with the most basic essentials for a library, so we ask for everyone’s patience while we work to complete the transformation over the next few weeks in preparation for the Grand Opening celebration,” says Russell. “Even with the rough patches, I think we’re going to be in good shape when we open those doors.”

The new Fulshear Branch Library is located at 6350 GM Library Road, off Texas Heritage Parkway, north of FM 1093. Once the Fulshear Branch Library opens on December 18, the regular business hours will be as follows:

Mon 12:00 noon – 9:00 pm

Tue 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Wed 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Thu 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Fri 12:00 noon – 5:00 pm

Sat 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sun Closed

For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).