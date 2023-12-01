DPS Prepares to Implement CDL Skills Test Modernization Initiative

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is preparing to implement the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) commercial driver license (CDL) Skills Test Modernization initiative after the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) recently announced its approval. AAMVA has already prepared the process changes and training guides for states to implement the initiative.

The more robust CDL testing solution offers standardization with flexibility regarding changing roads and technology. The goal is to create a simpler and more effective testing process that best assesses an applicant’s readiness to operate a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) safely. The CDL Skills Test Modernization initiative will deliver:

Modernized protocols for CMV pre-trip vehicle inspection and basic control skills testing

Checklist for a pre-trip vehicle inspection test as an aide to applicants

Updated CDL Driver’s Manual

DPS will begin implementing the initiative in the spring of 2024, with an estimated completion date of September 1, 2024.

Visit the DPS website for additional information.