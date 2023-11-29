Stearman Santa Set to Visit Lone Star Flight Museum Saturdays, Dec. 9 and 16.

2nd Annual Breakfast With Santa also on Dec. 9 is sold out!

Who: Stearman Santa returns to the Lone Star Flight Museum, located at Ellington Airport just 20 minutes south of downtown Houston, for family fun holiday events this December including a special Breakfast With Santa event.

What: Stearman Santa is set for Saturdays, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16. Museum guests will see St. Nick taxi to the museum followed by photos with Santa, craft-making and other activities. Stearman Santa events are included with a general admission ticket to the museum. Tickets are $18for adults; $15 for ages 12 to 17 and seniors 65 and up; and $12 for ages 4 to 11. Admission is free for ages 3 and under. Admission for members is always free.

Breakfast with Santa will be held Saturday, Dec. 10. The holiday festivities begin at 9 a.m. when Santa arrives in a PT-17 Stearman. 250 guests will enjoy a full breakfast along with holiday treats, coffee and cocoa. Santa will mingle with families and visit the Holiday Market in the Heritage Hangar. Guests can take photos with Santa have fun with holiday-themed aviation crafts and story time with Mrs. Claus. Breakfast With Santa is presented by South Houston Moms and sponsored by Houston Event Planning. This event is sold out.

Where: The Lone Star Flight Museum, 11551 Aerospace Ave.

Houston, Texas 77034

Lone Star Flight Museum President and Chief Executive Officer Doug Owens is available for interviews. Spanish language spokespersons are also available for interviews.

When: Stearman Santa

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023

11:00 a.m. – Santa arrives in the museum’s bright yellow Stearman and will visit with museum visitors.

11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Visit with Santa, enjoy story time with Mrs. Claus, and participate in holiday craft-making.

Breakfast with Santa – Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 – SOLD OUT! – Open to Breakfast with Santa ticketholders

8:30 a.m. – Museum Doors Open

9:00 a.m. – Santa arrives on LSFM Ramp

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. – Breakfast with Santa

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Santa visits in Heritage Hangar (Open to all museum visitors)

10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Holiday Market in Heritage Hangar (Open to all museum visitors)

The museum will open to general visitors at 10 a.m. and are welcomed to take part in the holiday activities in the Heritage Hangar beginning at 10:30 a.m.

For full event details and to learn more about the museum, visit LONESTARFLIGHT.ORG or follow us on FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM