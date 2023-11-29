Public Access Lease Opening for Guadalupe River Trout Fishing

AUSTIN – Texas anglers have access to a premier location for rainbow trout fishing during the peak of the winter stocking season thanks to a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) “no fee” access lease on the Guadalupe River.

Camp Huaco Springs, located between New Braunfels and Sattler, features nearly a half-mile of bank access along alternating pools and riffles on the Guadalupe River. Anglers can use the bank, which is gently sloped and rocky, or wade fish both upstream and downstream to take advantage of a low-water dam at the upper end of the property or a deep pool at the lower end. They can also launch non-motorized boats, canoes, kayaks or other floatable devices for the purpose of fishing.

Public access opens Dec. 1 and is available through March 2 from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.

“This lease location provides great bank angler access to river trout fishing coupled with gorgeous Guadalupe River scenery,” said Patrick Ireland, TPWD Inland Fisheries Division San Marcos and Austin District Supervisor.

TPWD will stock this and other sections of the Guadalupe River, also known as the Canyon Reservoir Tailrace, with more than 20,000 rainbow trout during weekly stockings from early December through late February. Anglers should check the 2023-24 Trout Stocking Schedule online before fishing to confirm the stocking date and to find other winter trout stocking program angling locations and tips.

Camp Huaco Springs falls under statewide trout regulations, so anglers may keep up to their daily bag limit of five trout with no minimum length limit. Trout anglers 17 years of age and older will need a valid fishing license that includes a freshwater fishing endorsement.

Anglers may find public access to the river in other areas being stocked with trout – including Guadalupe Park, operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – but should note that special regulations and limits are in effect starting 800 yards downstream from the Canyon Dam release to the second bridge crossing on River Road.

Camp Huaco Springs is located at 4150 River Road in New Braunfels. For more information, or to find leased River Access and Conservation Areas (RACA) on other rivers in Texas, visit the RACA program website.