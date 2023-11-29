MOODY GARDENS OFFERS FOOD DRIVE THURSDAYS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Assist Local Food Banks and Enjoy Buy One Get One Free Admission to the Festival of Lights

Galveston, Texas (November 29, 2023) — Join Moody Gardens this holiday season in spreading kindness and joy by taking part in our annual Food Drive Thursdays from November 30 to December 28. Donate non-perishable food items and share in the spirit of the season. As a thank you for donating, guests can enjoy Buy-One-Get-One admission to the Festival of Lights on Thursday nights or Buy-One-Get-One admission on the Holiday Pass. All donations will be given to the Galveston County and Houston Food Banks.

Moody Gardens’ President and CEO, John Zendt, shared his excitement, stating, “We love that Holiday in the Gardens has become a holiday tradition for many families each year. We are pleased to be able to invite guests to celebrate the season with their loved ones while taking this opportunity to help those in need.”

Experience our educational destination’s attractions, including ICE LAND: Rainforest Holiday, the Festival of Lights trail decorated with over 2 million lights, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer in the 4D Theater, the Arctic Slide and train rides, fireside s’mores, evening cruises aboard the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat, Breakfast with Santa, a new show, Christmas Wish: A Holiday Spectacular, and dining and hotel packages.

Admission to the Festival of Lights is $25 for adults and $21 for kids and seniors. Festival of Lights opens at 4 p.m. nightly and closes at 10 p.m. Admission to all attractions is free for children 3 and under, and parking is free. The Holiday Pass is $65 for adults and $45 for kids and seniors with attractions opening as early as 10 a.m. For more information on ticket and hotel package options, please visit https://www.moodygardens.com/holiday_season/.

Share the spirit of the season and make a difference in someone’s life. Your generosity has the power to bring hope and happiness to those in need.

