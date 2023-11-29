JURASSIC QUEST CELEBRATES 10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY, MIGRATES HOME TO HOUSTON’S NRG CENTER, DEC. 8-10

North America’s most popular, can’t-miss dinosaur adventure celebration kicks off with a Decade of Dinosaurs experience at the Children’s Museum Houston, Dec. 2-3

HOUSTON, Tex. (DATE) – Jurassic Quest®, North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience, is teaming with the nation’s top-ranked Children’s Museum and Houston’s NRG Center to celebrate a Decade of Dinosaurs this December.

Jurassic Quest is returning home to Houston to celebrate its 10th anniversary with a week-long celebration adventure, culminating with the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs appearing at the NRG Center from December 8-10. Tickets are on sale now at www.jurassicquest.com.

Jurassic Quest’s popular Dino Trainers Safari Sarah and Dino Dustin, along with baby dinosaurs Tyson the T-Rex and Cammie the Camarasaurus, and Jojo the walking Raptor, will also be appearing at Children’s Museum Houston for a Decade of Dinosaurs experience Dec. 2-3 that kicks off the week-long festivities. Families can come take a photo with “Santa Claws”, see real life fossils, learn about dinosaurs in general and especially Texas dinosaurs, join a special dino-themed storytime and more! All Jurassic Quest fun at the Children’s Museum Houston will be included with Museum entry, at no additional costs. To ensure a comfortable visitor experience, advanced online ticket reservations are highly encouraged. Tickets are available online, www.cmhouston.org.

Other appearances throughout the city are expected to be added, as Jurassic Quest has seen Brachiosaurus growth (tallest dinosaur) in 2023 with 2 million guests expected by year-end to bring the total number of guests who have enjoyed the most realistic dinosaur experience to 10 million over 10 years.

Loved by millions, only Jurassic Quest can bring families memories this BIG! Walk through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to learn about the creatures that ruled the Earth! In addition to life-like dinosaurs, Jurassic Quest’s classic experiences for the whole family include some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.

New for 2023! Jurassic Quest is bringing more hands-on activities, education and fun. This evolution, Jurassic Quest includes an expanded Excavation Station and more Jurassic-themed rides and inflatables. Even our animatronic herd has expanded to include fan favorites, the Utahraptor and Giganotosaurus. In addition to “The Quest,” a self-guided scavenger hunt style activity where budding paleontologists can become Jr. Dinosaur Trainers, Jurassic Quest has launched a new video tour that’s already getting “roaring good” reviews from families and features our star dino trainers: Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Prehistoric Nick and Park Ranger Marty (available onsite and on your phone via QR code)! All expanded activities are included with general admission.

The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed Earth millions of years ago. Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs looked and moved. Families also have the unique opportunity to meet the babies, hatched only at Jurassic Quest: Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops.

TICKETS & LOGISTICS

Advance purchase online recommended to ensure desired date and availability at www.jurassicquest.com, or tickets are available on-site, and include a 100% ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount.

General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. There are rides and activities that require activity tickets available on site, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Ticket (the best value for children ages 2-10). Entry is free for children under age 2.

Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted. Socks required for inflatable attractions. Some venues may have wheelchairs for use, but please contact the venue in advance to make arrangements.

Event: Decade of Dinosaurs at Children’s Museum Houston

Where: Children’s Museum Houston (1500 Binz St., Housto, TX 77004)

When: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10 am – 6 pm

Sunday, Dec. 3 at 12 pm – 6 pm

Event: Jurassic Quest

Admission: Tickets available online (Standard, Senior and Kids pricing available)

General admission includes live shows, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur exhibits. Tickets for individual activities available on-site. Free entry for children under 2.

KIDS UNLIMITED TICKETS: Includes admission, plus unlimited access to stationery and walking dinosaur rides, fossil dig, and dinosaur themed inflatable attractions (Note: maximum weight for rides is 140lbs.).

Where: NRG Center (1 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77054)

When (Public Hours):

Friday, December 8: 12pm-8pm

Saturday, December 9: 9am-8pm

Sunday, December 10: 9am-7pm

Friday, December 8: 11am-12pm before public opening

Live, zoom, in-studio interviews available with dinosaur trainers and baby dinos

Year-round Dino Fun Wherever You Are!

Even after the dino herd moves out of town, you can find dinosaur fun at home anytime with Jurassic Quest virtual resources. Join the Jurassic Quest dino trainers as they celebrate Dino Day, Fossil Day and more Dino-tastic days with activities such as Dino Storytime, Show & Tell, fossil lessons and more HERE. Families also can access craft activities, word searches, coloring pages and more provided for free HERE, as well as the extensive Jurassic Quest dino directory HERE. And, the Jurassic Quest theme song HERE is newly remastered with captions so families can sing along!

ABOUT JURASSIC QUEST

Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America. Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring epic dinosaur experiences treating millions of people across North America to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago. Developed with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur has been painstakingly replicated in every detail including the most realistic likenesses, movement and sound. Whether their prehistoric counterpart had skin that was scaly, feathers or fur, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense in bringing the dinosaurs to life. Jurassic Quest sold more than one million tickets in 2019, and hosted more than 2.5 million fans at its Jurassic Quest Drive Thru beginning in 2020. Jurassic Quest now operates three touring versions of its classic indoor event, welcoming fans in 41 states and four provinces in the U.S. and Canada over the past year. For more information and tickets visit www.jurassicquest.com.

