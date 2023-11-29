Catholic Charities in Fort Bend County Offers Vital Mental Health Support for Residents Facing Seasonal Depression

Richmond, Texas (Nov.29, 2023) – While the holiday season is a time of joy and celebration for most, it can trigger seasonal depression for others.

“If people have experienced a recent loss, whether that be of a loved one, a relationship, or a job, the holidays can be mentally tough to navigate,” said Anna M. Gonzales, LMSW, director of counseling services for Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. “Many times, seasonal depression is left untreated because people are not aware of the resources they have at their disposal.”

For residents in Fort Bend County, Catholic Charities offers mental health counseling at the Mamie George Community Center in Richmond (1111 Collins Road) as well as the United Way Service Center in Stafford (12300 Parc Crest Dr.). Individual and family counseling for children and adults is available virtually and in person.

“We never want the inability to pay to stand in someone’s way of getting the assistance they need, which is why we offer our services on a sliding scale,” said Gonzales.

Clients work with licensed counselors, bilingual in English and Spanish, and services are provided regardless of a person’s religious beliefs.

Individuals who seek counseling through Catholic Charities are encouraged to participate in six one-hour sessions to benefit.

To learn more about Catholic Charities’ mental health counseling services, visit www.catholiccharities.org.

About Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston brings help and hope to people in need, especially the poor and vulnerable. Through a network of life-changing programs that work together to alleviate poverty, we serve thousands of people each year from locations in Harris, Fort Bend and Galveston counties. As the social services arm of the Archdiocese, we are guided by the Catholic faith to serve people of all beliefs in achieving self-sufficiency so they can live with dignity. Catholic Charities is a United Way agency, founded in 1943. We are people of faith, helping people in need. For more information about Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, visit www.catholiccharities.org.