Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s 15th annual Santa Project returns, presented by Sinopec US Inc. and CW39

Sponsors needed to grant holiday wishes for Club members

HOUSTON, November 28, 2023 – For 15 years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) has orchestrated the Santa Project, ensuring joy for children and teens across the Greater Houston area, especially those facing financial struggles during the holiday season. This year marks another opportunity for generosity and giving by companies and individuals.

In partnership with presenting sponsor Sinopec US Inc. and media sponsor CW39, the Santa Project continues its tradition: Club Directors from 26 locations across eight counties select recipients who are most in need of assistance to receive gifts. These young individuals and their families collaboratively compile holiday wish lists, encompassing both necessities and desired items, fostering the spirit of the season.

The Santa Project has consistently brought holiday magic to countless Houston families. Notably, the 2022 Santa Project set a record, fulfilling Christmas wish lists for nearly 2,000 children and teens. The event’s success was due to the generosity of individuals and companies who sponsored Club members and families to guarantee they enjoyed a happy holiday season.

Kevin Hattery, President & CEO of BGCGH, notes, “In 2022, we saw an incredible response from the community, setting a record for the Santa Project. So far, the generosity of individuals and businesses, notably our presenting sponsor Sinopec US Inc., and our media partner CW39, has been phenomenal. However, we are still behind on reaching our goal of 2,000, and we encourage people to sign up quickly to fulfill wish lists for one or more children so that all can be served.”

Upon wish list submissions, BGCGH pairs children and teens with donors. Each donor receives a list of requested gifts, purchases them, and delivers the wrapped and labeled items to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s “Santa’s Workshop” at 3050 Post Oak Blvd., 3rd Floor, located at The Lakes on Post Oak. The minimum cost to sponsor a wish list is $75.

The Santa Project invites corporate support, encouraging employees to unite in sponsoring one or more children or teens. The initiative especially seeks gifts for teenagers, including clothing and gift cards.

Gift donations—ranging from toys to books, sports equipment, and clothing—are sorted and distributed among Clubs. Parents then collect the newly-wrapped gifts from their local Boys & Girls Club, fostering moments of joy in their homes during Christmas.

Individuals or companies interested in becoming sponsors for a child or teen can still participate until December 8th, 2023.

The drop-off dates at 3050 Post Oak Blvd are Nov. 29 through Dec. 8, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. To ensure a seamless process, please make an appointment for gift delivery.

For further information about the Santa Project and how to participate, please visit www.bgcgh.org/santa-project/ or call 713-868-3426.

Photo Caption: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s Santa Project provides opportunities for individuals and companies to sponsor Club members from families who are experiencing economic difficulty during the holiday season. Photo credit: Boys &Girls Clubs of Greater Houston Staff

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston

Our mission is to inspire and enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Our vision is to put success within reach for our Club members and keep them on track to graduate high school. We help them realize a positive plan for the future that includes good character, citizenship, workforce readiness and a healthy lifestyle. Each year, more than 50,000 youth ages 6 to 18 walk through our doors for our after-school and summer programs. At our Clubs, youth are provided meals, strong role models, homework assistance, organized athletics, character development and access to the arts.

Membership costs just $10 per school year and $25 for the entire summer. BGCGH is a great place to work and is taking applications for new team members.

We are a United Way agency. For more information, visit our website www.bgcgh.org. At Boys & Girls Clubs, we do whatever it takes to build great futures!

