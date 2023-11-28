Sorority Hosts Vintage Fashion Show

Houston Council of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority selected the private room of Midway Barbeque in Katy, Texas as the location for its annual Fall Event. The Saturday, October 28, 2023 events featured not only good food but a vintage fashion show with the theme, We’ve Come a Long Way Baby.”

Fashions were furnished by sorority members and Michelle Josline, owner of Penelope Pickers and Melissa Sieh, owner of Barnyard Princess, both vintage and craft boutiques from Waco, Texas. Entertainment was provided by a singing group called “Grandmas’ Boyfriends.” Chairman, Nancy Sieh and Co-chairman, Mary Stromek of Epsilon Phi Master chapter and their committee provided a lovely afternoon with much nostalgia as members modeled and enjoyed the vintage fashions beginning with the 1920’s through the decades and ended with fashions from the 1800’s.