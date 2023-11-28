MOODY GARDENS PRESENTS A CHRISTMAS WISH: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

A New Holiday Show Lights Up the Stage with World-Class Family Entertainment.

Galveston, Texas (October 1, 2023) – This holiday season, Moody Gardens is set to debut A Christmas Wish: Holiday Spectacular a novel holiday show experience created in partnership with Mirage Entertainment. From December 22 to 30, guests are invited to a one-hour festive extravaganza that will feature a diverse and talented cast of national performers. The show is a rich tapestry of live musical theater-style songs, dynamic dance performances, daring stunts, and acrobatics, interlaced with comedic moments and a heartwarming holiday narrative. It aims to enrapture audiences of all ages with its captivating visual and special effects.

Mirage Entertainment, a renowned live entertainment company from Industry City, CA, oversees the production, integrating creativity and advanced performance technology to craft an innovative holiday experience.

Prepare for a captivating holiday experience! Guests who purchase tickets to the show not only get to savor the enchanting performance but also gain admission to the Festival of Lights. This event is recognized as the Gulf Coast’s largest holiday lighting event. On designated night’s dinner shows are available giving guests the opportunity to experience a very special menu of culinary creations crafted by the Moody Gardens culinary team before basking in an hour of enchanting holiday wonder.

Leon Garrison, General Manager of Moody Gardens Hotel, stated, “This show delivers the vibrant holiday spirit, exhilaration, and amusement valued in this joyous season. It’s a captivating experience for the whole family.”

A Christmas Wish: Holiday Spectacular is available for matinee, evening, and dinner shows from December 22-30. For available show times, tickets, hotel packages, and more information, please visit www.moodygardens.org or call 409-744-4673.

Moody Gardens® is a public, non-profit, educational destination utilizing nature in the advancement of rehabilitation, conservation, recreation, and research.