CELEBRATE THE SEASON WITH SANTA CLAUS AT MEMORIAL GREEN

WHAT: Christmas comes but once a year, and Santa Claus is coming to Memorial Green to spread some holiday cheer! Families are invited to take free photos with Santa at Memorial Green on Saturday, December 2 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Professional photos will be taken for free and will be easily available for download to a mobile phone. Guests can also use their own phones to take photos.

Memorial residents and visitors will enjoy free hot cocoa with toppings from Dish Society! Grab brunch at Dish Society, VinSanto, or make a reservation at Jonathan’s the Rub. VinSanto will offer a 10% discount for bottles to go from the retail area and a free wine cocktail (Bellini, Mimosa, or Spritz) to adults or a non-alcoholic beverage for kids. Plus, VinSanto is introducing a new merry brunch and lunch menu.

COST: Free and open to the public.

WHEN: Saturday, December 2, 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.

*Weather permitting.

WHERE: Memorial Green

12535 Memorial Drive

Houston, TX 77024

MORE Visit memorial-green.com or check out Memorial Green on Instagram and Facebook

INFO: for the latest updates.

About Memorial Green

Memorial Green’s village concept is located in one of Houston’s most prominent zip codes, in the heart of the Memorial neighborhood. Memorial Green will feature 88 townhomes and single-family luxury homes, a central green plaza and extensive green space, 50,000 square feet of Class-A office space with an additional 25,000 square feet of boutique retail and restaurants including Jonathan’s the Rub and Dish Society. Memorial Green is located at 12525 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77024. For more information, please call 713-629-5200 or visit www.memorial-green.com.