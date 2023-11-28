ANNUAL ST. JUDE HOUSTON CHRISTMAS LUNCHEON OFFERS FESTIVE CHEER AND THE GIFT OF GIVING DECEMBER 12 AT JUNIOR LEAGUE OF HOUSTON

SHOP FOR THE HOLIDAYS IN THE SILENT AUCTION!

Houston, Texas – (November 28, 2023) – Get into the Christmas spirit with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at its annual Houston Christmas Luncheon on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, held at The Junior League of Houston, 1811 Briar Oaks Lane, Houston Texas 77027, 11:00 a.m- 2:00 p.m.

The St. Jude Annual Christmas Luncheon promises to be a celebration of joy, compassion, and the spirit of giving. The festivities will include a special appearance from Santa himself and a presentation by a St. Jude patient, luncheon co-chairs Amal Zakhem-Nassar and Jenny Raffoul, sharing insight into the groundbreaking research and no-cost care that defines the organization. Attendees will be treated to a delicious three-course meal, creating a culinary experience that reflects the warmth of the season. A champagne toast,and beats from a DJ, surrounded by enchanting Christmas decoration, will illuminate and conclude the holiday event.

Guests will have a chance to contribute through a silent auction featuring a spectacular group of experience packages including NYE at Hotel ZaZa Memorial City, Intercontinental Hotel Two-night stay, Personal Interior Design, Total Wine & More Wine class for 20, and more. All proceeds from the auction will directly support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude, ensuring that no child is denied treatment and no family receives a bill for treatment, housing, food or travel.

Join us in creating lasting memories and making a positive impact this holiday season at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s Houston Christmas Luncheon.

Event Schedule:

Silent Auction begins – 11 AM

Welcome presentation – 12:15 PM

Lunch – 12:30 PM

Special guest performance – 12:45 PM

Silent Auction closes – 1:30 PM

Limited sponsorships and tickets for the Houston Christmas Luncheon are still available and can be purchased at www.stjude.org/houluncheon.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.