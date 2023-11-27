FLUTE ENSEMBLE TO PERFORM CHILDREN’S STORY AT CINCO RANCH BRANCH LIBRARY

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library will host a special performance by the Shimmer Flute Choir on Saturday, December 16, beginning at 10:30 am, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

The flute ensemble will perform a musical interpretation of the children’s story The Grinch Who Stole Christmas and a musically narrated telling of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.

The performance will be followed by refreshments and wintery crafts.

Founded by director Donna Pattison in 2006, the Shimmer Flute Choir consists of amateur and professional flute players from the greater Houston area. The ensemble features traditional “C” flutes, as well as piccolo, alto, and bass flutes. The groups repertoire covers a wide variety of genres, from Irish tunes and Renaissance music to American folk classics and pop.

The performance is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).

Back Row, L-R: Eric Ruyles, Aaron Reines, Amy Hubbell, Jeni Gifford, Zoraya Stern, Brian Briones, Gretchen Hopper. Front row, L-R: Elaine McAnelly, Donna Pattison. Photo Credit: Brett Pattison]