UHD’s Giant, Helium-Filled Mascot Ed-U-Gator Made Debut in H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

HOUSTON (Nov. 23, 2023) – The University of Houston-Downtown’s (UHD) 45-foot tall, helium-filled mascot Ed-U-Gator—with a 30-foot tail—made a huge impression in its debut in the 74th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 23. Home of the Gators, UHD is Houston’s second-largest university and an anchor institution in the heart of Downtown Houston.

Thirty UHD merit scholars, the UHD drumline, cheerleaders, dance team, club team athletes, and members of sororities and fraternities led the way as the giant Gator towered over downtown.

For information on UHD, visit uhd.edu.