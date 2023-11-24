Empowering Community Response: American Legion And Harris County Join Forces For Emergency Training

Free CERT Training Offered to Boost Local Disaster Response Skills

Houston, TX (November 22, 2023) – In a significant community-driven initiative, the Department of Texas 2nd Division American Legion announces a collaborative effort with the Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to provide Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training. This program aims to empower volunteers with essential skills for disaster situations where standard emergency services are not immediately available.

“This is a unique opportunity for us to train members of the American Legion on such a large scale,” said Lionel Bryant, a Harris County CERT coordinator. “I also think they will have a wealth of knowledge and experience to share.”

The free online CERT course, typically a paid program, is now available at no cost, extending an opportunity for American Legion members to enhance their preparedness skills. The deadline for the online course has been extended to November 29, 2023. Participants are required to complete their training at https://community.fema.gov/ and submit their completion certificate to jthomas@yahoo.com

To register for the in-person for free (click here): https://arcg.is/0n989i

Following the online course, a hands-on CERT training session will take place on December 9, 2023, at the Harris County Fire and Sheriff’s Academy and Fire Marshal’s Training Field, located at 2316 Atascocita Rd., Humble, Texas 77396. The session will run from 0700 to 1700 hours, offering in-depth practical knowledge and skills.

“The importance of having trained Legionnaires in case of a disaster is as important as having Emergency Responders in case of any emergency. Trained CERT individuals in your post will be able to support those in need during any emergency. Everyone should take this training. You never know when an emergency hits your area. Sign up today,” said Butch Sparks State Vice Commander for the 2nd Division Department of Texas American Legion.

Recognizing the travel needs of participants, special arrangements have been made with Staybridge Suites Houston Humble Beltway 8 E. Accommodations are available at a discounted rate of $99 per night, referencing “CERT” when booking.

The American Legion, a cornerstone of national security initiatives, actively participates in community service and veteran support. This training aligns perfectly with the Division’s mission to reinforce preparedness and response capabilities under National Security directives.

Members of the 2nd Division Department of Texas are encouraged to attend this training, embodying the spirit of service and readiness that defines the American Legion.