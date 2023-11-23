Winning Product Sourcing: Vendor vs Manufacturer

Selecting the right supplier for your product line can prove challenging as you weigh the pros and cons of sourcing products directly from the manufacturer or from an intermediary vendor. With supplement manufacturers like TrustWorks eliminating the need for vendors, though, you can enjoy the ease of a streamlined business experience right alongside the massive benefits of getting your products directly from the source.

To fully understand why working with a manufacturer directly is the best way to source your products, it’s necessary to compare vendor vs. manufacturer product sourcing across a variety of different categories. We’ll begin by explaining the difference between the two sourcing options, and by the end, you’ll know exactly why it’s better to source products directly from their manufacturer.

Why Product Sourcing Is Important

For products to be as high-quality and high-value as possible, it’s important for the supply chain to be limited in its scope and complexity. Bring too many middlemen into the equation, and supply chain efficiency is lost alongside product quality.

Many manufacturers lack the organizational structure necessary to market their own products, thus the rise of intermediary vendors. While some vendors may be ethical, though, the very existence of the profession becomes redundant when manufacturers gain the ability to market their products directly. Overall, manufacturers are better to purchase from as long as they’re capable of both demonstrating the quality of their products and the sustainability of their ability to supply your needs.

What Is Vendor Product Sourcing?

Vendor product sourcing is when you buy bulk products from a vendor, not the company that made the products. Vendors make it possible for manufacturers to sell their products without a sales team, but manufacturers end up not receiving their due share while customers must often endure distracted or overworked sales agents with no personal investment in (or even knowledge of) the products they’re selling.

What Is Manufacturer Product Sourcing?

Manufacturer product sourcing is when you source your products directly from the company that manufactures them. Some manufacturers lack the staff necessary to handle sales interactions, but those that do become empowered to keep a greater share of what they make while also gaining more control of their business operations. Products sourced directly from the manufacturer are usually higher-quality while also costing less.

Vendor vs Manufacturer Product Sourcing

Now that you have an idea of what each type of product sourcing entails, let’s take a look at how vendor vs. manufacturer product sourcing pans out across four critical categories:

1. Quality

Depending on the circumstances, the quality of the products bought from a vendor might be on par with the quality of products purchased directly from their manufacturer. The quality of vendor-sourced products can never exceed the quality of manufacturer-sourced products, however. By establishing a direct relationship with the manufacturer, you can often secure a much-higher level of product quality than is possible through intermediary vendor sourcing relationships.

2. Accountability

With products sourced from a vendor, there is very little you can do to ensure product quality since there is no direct relationship with the manufacturer. With manufacturer-sourced products, on the other hand, you can contact an agent within the company directly with any concerns or requests for improvement. This arrangement makes your product manufacturer accountable directly to you, easing relations and ensuring a consistent standard of quality.

3. Customization

With vendor-sourced products, any requests for product customization must be relayed through the vendor to the manufacturer, a cumbersome process that’s inherently inefficient. When you work directly with the manufacturer of your products, however, asking for customization is as simple as sending an email or making a call.

4. Relationship

When you work directly with the manufacturer, it is possible to build a professional relationship that provides both parties with security and financial success. In vendor sourcing relationships, the only true winner is the vendor, who subsists on the hard work of both manufacturers and buyers.

Why Sourcing Products Directly From a Manufacturer Is Better

When you buy products directly from their manufacturer, you do more to support the manufacturer’s operations, allowing them to expand and improve their product catalog. It’s easy to foster a mutually productive professional relationship, facilitating connections between corresponding team members whenever it’s appropriate. Overall, more value is exchanged between both parties, allowing you and your manufacturer to prosper.

Vendor vs. Manufacturer Growth Potential

Due to the nature of working through middlemen, growth can be stagnated when you buy your products from a vendor. Working with a manufacturer directly, on the other hand, provides you with opportunities to explore bold new ideas and scale up at a faster rate, empowering you to reach your growth goals with fewer impediments.

The Bottom Line: Is It Better to Source Products from the Manufacturer or from a Vendor?

In the end, the only time it might make sense to buy products from a vendor is when you’re just starting out and don’t know much about your industry. Growth potential and value are both greater, however, when you purchase products directly from the company that manufactures them. Mutual opportunities for growth are more abundant, and obstacles are less frequent. Start sourcing your products directly from the manufacturer to experience the improved benefits of this approach to business today.