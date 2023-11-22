Texas Parks and Wildlife Closing Oyster Harvest Areas in Galveston Bay

AUSTIN – Based on recent Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD)-collected samples showing low abundance of legal-sized oysters, beginning 12:01 a.m. Nov. 27, TPWD will close TX-1 and TX-5 in Galveston Bay to commercial and recreational oyster harvest.

TPWD has worked with the oyster industry to develop criteria for closing areas to harvest. The criteria include parameters for oysters when they fall below certain thresholds based on the abundance of legal-sized oysters (3 inches or greater) and the percentage of small oysters (2-2.9 inches). TPWD will continue to monitor all areas currently closed to harvest and will reopen them when criteria thresholds are met. As of Nov. 27, the following areas will be open to public oyster harvest:

Galveston Bay

TX- 2

TX- 8

Matagorda Bay

TX- 11

TX- 13

Corpus Christi Bay

TX- 33

Lower Laguna Madre

TX- 34

A map showing oyster harvesting areas as well as the most up-to-date status information on each TX area can be found on the Texas Department of State Health Services website.

