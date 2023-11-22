Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2024 is Restoration, Renewal & Regeneration.

Professor Melissa Suter, Baylor College of Medicine

Environmental Exposures in Pregnancy: Implications for the Placenta & Fetus

Sunday, January 28, 6 p.m. central, online

Join Professor Melissa Suter of Baylor College of Medicine to learn about the impact of environmental toxins during pregnancy. We are exposed to multiple environmental toxins on a daily basis. In this talk, Dr. Suter will discuss some of the environmental toxins that are known to affect placental function or cross the placenta to the fetus and how this affects maternal and fetal health. Time for Q&A with the speaker will follow the talk. Please register on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/environmental-exposures-in-pregnancy-implications-for-the-placenta-fetus-tickets-751712240547. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.