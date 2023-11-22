Celebrate Texas State Parks’ Centennial with Official Ornament 

AUSTIN – Add a piece of park history to your Christmas tree this year and help Texas State Parks continue its 100-year celebration with a 2023 Texas State Park ornament.

This special ornament was designed and crafted with great attention to detail, made with vibrant colors on metal and features a laser-cutting technique used to create a distinct dot for all 89 Texas State Parks.

The ornament can be purchased exclusively for $19.95 each and includes free shipping. Ornaments purchased by Dec. 10 are likely to arrive before Christmas. Taxes will be applied at check out.

Beginning in 2002, the Texas State Park ornament program has helped outdoor enthusiasts celebrate the diversity and beauty of the park system with a new ornament each year featuring natural, cultural and historical resources the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) protects. The ornaments include images of buildings, wildlife, plants and some of the many outdoor activities that visitors can enjoy at state parks across Texas. Visit the Ornament Collection Page to see every state park ornament and its availability.

Anyone visiting the Texas State Capitol during the month of December can see the Capitol Christmas Trees — delivered by Eisenhower State Park staff — as well as the 2023 Texas State Park ornament. Texas State Parks has provided Christmas trees to the Texas State Capitol for more than 40 years.

Two 12-foot trees and one 7-foot tree will be delivered to the House of Representatives Nov. 27, while a 12-foot tree will also be delivered to the Texas Senate Reception Room that same day. In addition, a 23-foot tree will be transported to the Senate Chamber Dec. 4. The trees are all Virginia Pines grown and harvested from a tree farm near Eisenhower State Park. Texas State Park Police will escort the tree to the Capitol when it enters Austin.

The Texas State Park Online Store also has gifts for the holiday season that include the Texas State Parks Pass, a Bluebonnet metal bookmark, a wooden Texas State Park magnet and sticker, state park zipper pulls and key rings, hiking stick medallions and more.

Outdoor explorers and armchair adventurers: get the best of the Texas outdoors. A subscription to Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine is now only $2 a month and includes 10 print issues plus full access to the digital app library featuring more than 800 stories spotlighting the best of Texas’ wild things and wild places. Visit https://tpwmagazine.com/specialoffers to subscribe today.