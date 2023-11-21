Dickens on The Strand Marks 50th Golden Anniversary with a Spectacular Celebration in Historic Downtown Galveston

Festival Transforms Historic Downtown Galveston into Victorian London of Charles Dickens

Galveston, Texas (November 20, 2023) – A landmark event fifty years in the making, Dickens on The Strand, presented by the British Consulate-General Houston, returns to Galveston’s historic downtown for its 50th Anniversary. Hosted by the Galveston Historical Foundation (GHF), this cherished festival transforms the island into the Victorian London of Charles Dickens, showcasing the unmatched architecture of the Victorian era.

Based on 19th-century Victorian London, the annual holiday street festival features parades, non-stop entertainment on multiple stages, strolling carolers, roving musicians, bagpipers, jugglers, and other entertainers. Costumed vendors peddle their wares, offering holiday food and drink, Victorian-inspired crafts, clothing, jewelry, and more.

The festivities kick off on Friday, December 1, with free admission to Fezziwig’s Beer Hall from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The celebration continues on Saturday, December 2, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and concludes on Sunday, December 3, from 12 to 6 p.m. Tickets purchased before November 23 are $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 7-12. Tickets at the gate are $25 for adults and $18 for youth, with discounted rates for GHF members. Attendees in Victorian costumes receive 50% off entry. Tickets can be purchased online at [www.dickensonthestrand.org] www.dickensonthestrand.org .

What’s New in 2023:

Dickens Royal Raffle – Presented by VisitBritain: Raffle tickets, priced at $20 each, offer a chance to win unforgettable British experiences, including a London Getaway, McLaren Tour and Test Drive, and High Tea with Richard Hyde, British Consul General.

Visiting Dickens Descendants: Nine descendants of Charles Dickens will participate in special events, meet and greets, signings, and appearances throughout the weekend.

Buckingham Palace VIP Area – Presented by the British Consulate-General Houston: VIP tickets include access to the Buckingham Palace VIP area with special programming, meet & greets, photo opportunities, drinks, and more on both days.

Golden Jubilee Feast – Hosted by Mark Charles and Debbie Dickens: A special gala welcoming nine descendants of Charles Dickens, featuring live music, a seated dinner, readings, guests of honor, and more at the 1880 Garten Verein.

Dickens Descendant Champagne Reception – Hosted by Marion Lloyd: A meet and greet with Dickens descendants held in the 1895 Moody Mansion, featuring complimentary champagne, wine, and hors d’oeuvres.

Canterbury Theatre of Variety: Ticket holders gain access to a private location for a specially created Victorian burlesque performance, drinks, and revelry.

Golden Anniversary Golden Ticket: Holders receive a unique code for one ticket to every event during the 50th anniversary, including a Dickens Royal Raffle entry and more.

ADDITIONAL MEDIA CONTACT:

Will Wright, Chief Creative Officer

Office: 409-765-3424

Email: will.wright@galvestonhistory.org

