Safety Tips for Real Estate Agents

Staying safe both online and offline should be the number one goal for real estate agents. The world of real estate can be exhilarating, but agents can often be put in unsafe circumstances if they are not careful.

We’re here to offer some practical advice to help you conduct business not only with confidence but with peace of mind, too.

Property Precautions

We often forget key safety steps when we’re caught up in our careers or trying to make a sale. It is more important than ever to have an accountability partner.

Before even stepping foot onto a property, make it a habit to text a colleague or friend your location and your planned length of stay. Sharing your location with a trusted individual is a great practice to add to your routine.

Having someone who knows your whereabouts and when to expect to hear back from you is crucial in successful early emergency action.

In Person Protocol

When meeting up with clients in person, consider the following precautions:

Public Meetup: Opt to meet in public locations to reduce the risk of uncomfortable or unsafe circumstances.

Opt to meet in public locations to reduce the risk of uncomfortable or unsafe circumstances. Daytime Appointments: Schedule meetings during daytime hours when the gathering areas are well-lit and visibility is optimal.

Of course, there are circumstances when evening appointments cannot be avoided. In this case, plan a meetup in a bright, populated, and easily accessible location. Ensure the overall environment is playing in your favor. Your safety must remain the most important factor.

Emergency Preparedness

Preparing for emergencies is just as important as preventing them. Step up your preparedness game by:

Ensuring your phone is fully charged at all times.

Creating and updating your emergency contacts, ensuring they are saved and easily accessible.

Familiarizing yourself with your current location.

Knowing where nearby hospitals and police stations are.

Stay Safe Online

Now that we’ve addressed the significance of in-person safety, it’s important to note that 97% of home buyers turn to the Internet to search for their homes. This means that online safety measures are just as crucial as those in person.

Secure Communication

As far as online communication goes, guaranteeing end-to-end encryption will ensure you and your client’s information remains safe and secure.

Utilize platforms that keep your conversations confidential and protected from potential breaches. Add an extra layer of security to your digital interactions, you can buy a VPN service to encrypt everything you do, keeping cybercriminals at bay.

Privacy Settings

Keep in mind that your online presence is an extension of your professional image. Review and update your social media privacy settings and regularly verify that all platforms are operating properly.

Limit the amount of personal information visible to the public. Unnecessary exposure can appear unprofessional and even harm your reputation on and offline.

Cyber Safety

One major step we can take toward improving internet safety is changing passwords regularly and ensuring our operating systems are running the latest version. Computer software has booster shot, too, called patches, designed to improve safety and should not be ignored or postponed.

Another important safety tip is using caution when reading emails or clicking links embedded in messages. Phishing attacks are on the rise, and many cybercriminals are professionals at making these appear legitimate. It’s good practice to do a little research prior and confirm the information is from a trusted source.

Conclusion

The world of real estate is full of adventure and opportunity. Don’t let the excitement distract you from staying safe in all areas of your career. Implementing these safety tips not only strengthens your professionalism but also creates a safety net, allowing you not just to survive but thrive.